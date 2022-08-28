How do you guys talk about your weaknesses during interviews?

I think I just screwed an interview up because they asked me to talk about my weaknesses and I froze.





I told them I lack of confidence and have trouble working with people who are opinionated. 😣





I did tell them how I'm working on it. I signed up to be a tutor at the library in my neighborhood. I told them I'm building my confidence by starting off with kids learning how to code. I figure if I can handle that, I can work my way up to the more vocal people I encounter at work.