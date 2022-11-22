JfOwjbf95 in
Has Twitter reached out to you guys yet?
Got a message from an engineer asking me to join “Twitter 2.0 — an Elon company"
planv1Software Engineer
Are you gonna move to texas? He wants to be headquartered there apparently. I'm not moving to that godforsaken state.
cniPPc34Software Engineer
seriously? he's doing exactly what he did with tesla then. damn near drive the company into the ground and move things to texas to be closer to his biggest fans
