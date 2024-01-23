ERPBA in
D365 F&O Consultant Opportunities
Hi! I'm a junior consultant with 2 YoE with a Gold Microsoft Partner, specialised in SCM/Manufacturing. I moved to the US in October and now that I got my work authorization I'm actively looking for opportunities (Dallas-Fort Worth area/Remote).
The thing is that from October to December I received a few messages/week from recruiters via LinkedIn, but now that I have my work authorization since early January I'm not receiving any. Why could be this happening? Recruiters still catching up on the new year?
Also, my expectations were to find a spot easier, but recruiters/companies still prefer a more senior profile. Any tip for this kind of situations?
bringee
January and February are typically really slow for recruiting and hiring in general. Companies use this time to figure out their budgets and plan their headcount for the year, so the hiring usually starts to pick up right around March and April. For whatever reason, something I've noticed a lot too is recruiters and hiring managers looking for more senior profiles for more mid-level roles, I think their expectations have risen a lot.
