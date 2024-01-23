D365 F&O Consultant Opportunities

Hi! I'm a junior consultant with 2 YoE with a Gold Microsoft Partner, specialised in SCM/Manufacturing. I moved to the US in October and now that I got my work authorization I'm actively looking for opportunities (Dallas-Fort Worth area/Remote).





The thing is that from October to December I received a few messages/week from recruiters via LinkedIn, but now that I have my work authorization since early January I'm not receiving any. Why could be this happening? Recruiters still catching up on the new year?





Also, my expectations were to find a spot easier, but recruiters/companies still prefer a more senior profile. Any tip for this kind of situations?