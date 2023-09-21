gokuf in
Indeed interview result
On behalf of my friend.It's been a week that he has given interviews at indeed. Usually how much time they take to reveert back ? Also how is the evaluation one of the interviews has not gone well . It's for L3
UltraboostFull-Stack Software Engineer
When I interviewed for them a couple of years ago, they got back to me in like 2 weeks, I do remember waiting a while. Might be worth sending a quick check in email to your recruiter.
