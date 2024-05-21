How Levels.fyi scaled to millions of users with Google Sheets as a backend

Premature optimization is the death knell of startups.





It’s why we started off on Google Forms and Google Sheets, taking us to millions of monthly active users before having to switch over to a proper backend. We got a chance to write about some of the magic that made it all work.





Figured it could be interesting for folks to start up their own projects without having to setup DBs or other infrastructure: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/scaling-to-millions-with-google-sheets.html