How Levels.fyi scaled to millions of users with Google Sheets as a backend
Premature optimization is the death knell of startups.
It’s why we started off on Google Forms and Google Sheets, taking us to millions of monthly active users before having to switch over to a proper backend. We got a chance to write about some of the magic that made it all work.
Figured it could be interesting for folks to start up their own projects without having to setup DBs or other infrastructure: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/scaling-to-millions-with-google-sheets.html
brgrSoftware Engineer
Funny story. Looks like you learned on the job 🎉🚀
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Yup lol and we continue to
