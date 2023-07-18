Fred Doe in
Remote Product Design: Working for American Companies from Europe
Question: How feasible is it for a product designer to secure remote employment with American companies while residing in Europe, taking advantage of the potential benefits of lower living costs in European countries while earning an American salary?
Sub-doubts or questions:
1. What are the typical job requirements and qualifications that American companies seek when hiring remote product designers based in Europe?
2. Are there specific industries or sectors within the product design field that are more open to remote work arrangements with European-based designers?
3. How can a product designer effectively showcase their skills, portfolio, and experience to American companies when applying for remote positions from Europe?
4. What strategies can product designers employ to network and establish connections with American professionals in the product design industry, despite the geographical distance?
5. Are there any specific challenges or considerations related to time zone differences that product designers should be prepared to manage when working remotely for American companies from Europe?
6. How can product designers navigate potential legal and tax implications when working remotely for American companies while residing in Europe?
7. Are there any recommended resources or platforms that product designers can utilize to find remote job openings specifically tailored to their skill set and desired work arrangement?
8. What are some successful examples or case studies of product designers who have secured remote employment with American companies while residing in Europe, and what can be learned from their experiences?
Product designer
Europe
Total per year
$967K
Level
Senior
Base
$600K
Total stock grant
$66.6K
Bonus
$300K
Years at company
19 Years
Years exp
6 Years
(12.95KB)
2
2243
Sort by:
ZTrope90Product Designer
These are all hyper-specific questions and you're not likely to get a good answer to any of them. While it's possible to work from Europe for an American company, the likelihood is that you're going to get a salary comparable to a European company. Most larger US companies that have the ability to hire in Europe will plan their compensation accordingly so you're not going to be getting a New York salary in London.
3
tehCreat0rProduct Designer
Ditto. My company has offices in US, and multiple EU countries. Salary (for the same position) is set according to your local payscale.
1
About
Public
Product Designer
Members
4,670