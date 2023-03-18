Ketteringkid2023 in
Thoughts on Network Engineering
Hello im just starting my career and im starting out in network engineering. My long term goal is to move into jobs like big data engineering, data science, and solutions architecture. I don't want this starting point defining my future so I wanted to know strategies on how to pivot into other roles in the future?
2
2074
Sort by:
yodamanProduct Manager
Avoid network engineering unless you are into SW development. It's a mature dinosaur 🦕
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482