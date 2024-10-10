Advice for Aspiring AI Engineer

I'm a current third-year at Cornell University studying CS and minoring in AI. I want to be a machine learning /AI Engineer in the future but I'm not sure how to best set myself up for that goal in the future.





I've accepted an internship return offer at Verizon working as a SWE in their AI & Data division. I'm interested in potentially renegging for a better offer but I'm finding it hard to motivate myself to leetcode since I don't want to do pure SWE and I'm not finding too many opportunities for undergrads for AI internships. I'm considering doing a 1 year applied masters at Cornell (MEng), MSc somewhere, or potentially just working in AI out of undergrad. What do you think is the best path to be an AI Engineer that makes a good salary and growth opportunities ?





Any advice is appreciated and welcome. Thank you so much!