UI Developer or Full Stack

I am very early in my career - only 20 right now. I worked for a year as a UI developer and although for web development, I enjoy UI work more than backend work, I want to work with backend technologies more (namely Java) because it is more transferable that a framework like angular which is only solely used for web development.
I feel like I may find roles eventually that really call to me and challenge my creativity but if I am only a UI developer, it may be harder for me to get into these roles.
My question is, I have the opportunity to be more involved with backend work too but with a primary focus being on UI - do you think it is worth trying to be highly competent in both parts of the stack, or hone in on just 1 area (UI) and not grow much with another technology like Java.
roy88Solution Architect an hour ago
I would encourage you to work a bit more on backend stuff. Backend is very broad. Its not just the API that you will call from the UI but also data pipelines, dbs, etc. if you cant get the chance to work on it in your current job I recommend that you get a per project to learn how to. These days you get a lot of serverless compute with cloud vendors so u can play with these technologies for almost nothing. In terms of the language I am biased towards python but I have the impression that dotnet is nowadays used more widely than java.
