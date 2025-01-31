UI Developer or Full Stack

I am very early in my career - only 20 right now. I worked for a year as a UI developer and although for web development, I enjoy UI work more than backend work, I want to work with backend technologies more (namely Java) because it is more transferable that a framework like angular which is only solely used for web development.





I feel like I may find roles eventually that really call to me and challenge my creativity but if I am only a UI developer, it may be harder for me to get into these roles.





My question is, I have the opportunity to be more involved with backend work too but with a primary focus being on UI - do you think it is worth trying to be highly competent in both parts of the stack, or hone in on just 1 area (UI) and not grow much with another technology like Java.