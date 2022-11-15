Advice Requested: Finding a Software Engineering Mentor

Greetings, all,





A bit of background ... I've been a full-time software engineer for a few years now. This is a second career for me (formally trained and worked in music/media production). What jumpstarted my new career path was a 6-month boot camp.





While my boot camp training has proven to be fruitful for me and my family, I believe I now need a mentor to continue my professional development. The boot camp was wonderful for me because it was structured, pragmatic, and had a community of learners to grow with. However, with so much to learn both conceptually (i.e. computer science, business applications, etc.) and practially (i.e. new languages and technologies), it has been a challenge to continue and guide my learning.





Any advice, tips, or suggestions are appreciated. ❤️