terrencecodes in
Advice Requested: Finding a Software Engineering Mentor
Greetings, all,
A bit of background ... I've been a full-time software engineer for a few years now. This is a second career for me (formally trained and worked in music/media production). What jumpstarted my new career path was a 6-month boot camp.
While my boot camp training has proven to be fruitful for me and my family, I believe I now need a mentor to continue my professional development. The boot camp was wonderful for me because it was structured, pragmatic, and had a community of learners to grow with. However, with so much to learn both conceptually (i.e. computer science, business applications, etc.) and practially (i.e. new languages and technologies), it has been a challenge to continue and guide my learning.
Any advice, tips, or suggestions are appreciated. ❤️
rickitydSoftware Engineer
I’ve never had an “official” mentor, but my approach to this has always been find someone at the company social or on your team/team’s sister team that is doing something interesting to you but also kind of over your head, and be genuinely interested in talking to him/her about it. Soon enough this will open conversations to general development tips, design tips, work environment improvements, shadowing them while they code, etc. It was always easier for me to do this before the remote boom, as I’d just pop in someone’s room and be like oh cool what’s that wizardry, but with remote work you can promote a little chat lobby where people shoot the shit when they’re bored during work and eventually someone’s going to jump in with a “omg I can’t believe how dumb this line of code is” and spur some general dev talk that you can learn from. This “unstructured” type of mentoring might not be what you’re looking for, but I’ve always found these types of interactions more fruitful than formal mentoring programs at large companies, but maybe someone else here has had more success with the formal approach
afKf1m08Software Engineer
I am also a fan of "hang around people smarter than me" 🤣
