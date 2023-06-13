zuhayeer in  
Releasing our meeting cost calculator 🎉

Meetings cost companies a ton of money. Now you can calculate and share exactly how much it’s costing your team with this fun new tool we built. Win your time back and cancel those unnecessary meetings. Powered by data from Levels.fyi.


Check it out: http://levels.fyi/cost/


Would love the community's feedback on what we should include in our v2 of the tool!

