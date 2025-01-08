Should I announce new title?

Poll

So my current company is very volatile as a mid tier tech company. They change things every 6 months and it's disruptive. I'm a Marketing Director that oversaw Demand Generation but a new VP upheaved all of that. They pivoted me away from DG, moved my team and P&L, and now have me building a whole new vertical from scratch with no team. My question is should I post on LinkedIn my new title, even though I'm actively looking and want to exit asap? Would having a new title, but still a marketing director, confuse future opportunities?