Need Job Hunting Advice

Hi all,





I'm a full-stack engineer with 2 YOE, and today marks a year since I started looking for a new job. I think I'm a good engineer and always trying to improve, but for some reason I can't seem to get interviews and I need your advice.





Here are few things to consider:

I'm from the Middle East and don't want to work here (Not a good place for engineers), so I will definetly need a Visa, and I don't think smaller companies can sponsor visas.

So far I mostly applied at FAANG companies. Only heared back twice; Failed Amazon onsite, and ghosted while scheduling my team matching at Google.

I rarely apply through LinkedIn, I usually tend to apply through the company's career page.

I don't know many people outside the Middle East to even ask for referrals.

Even though I' worked as full-stack for two years, I'm looking for a backend role.





And thanks to anyone who can help🙏