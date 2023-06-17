Need Job Hunting Advice

BEDev in  
Hi all,


I'm a full-stack engineer with 2 YOE, and today marks a year since I started looking for a new job. I think I'm a good engineer and always trying to improve, but for some reason I can't seem to get interviews and I need your advice.


Here are few things to consider:

  • I'm from the Middle East and don't want to work here (Not a good place for engineers), so I will definetly need a Visa, and I don't think smaller companies can sponsor visas.
  • So far I mostly applied at FAANG companies. Only heared back twice; Failed Amazon onsite, and ghosted while scheduling my team matching at Google.
  • I rarely apply through LinkedIn, I usually tend to apply through the company's career page.
  • I don't know many people outside the Middle East to even ask for referrals.
  • Even though I' worked as full-stack for two years, I'm looking for a backend role.


And thanks to anyone who can help🙏

lazyasianSoftware Engineer  
Yeah, I have the same struggle. I'm not from the Middle East, I'm from South East Asia (not Singapore). Really looking for advice to land a job in a developed country or where the engineers can earn the best with their capabilities.
