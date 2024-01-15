Questions about moving abroad as a SWE

Hey guys, I am looking to migrate to Europe or the West in general and wanted suggestions on countries which pay well and have a good amount of Tech opportunities. Context : I have already tried doing my research on this topic and have got a decent bit of an idea about this. I am from an eastern country and potentially want to migrate / move to Europe to improve my software engineering career and I'll be planning this move once I gain around 1-2 years of experience (I'm a new grad right now in a good firm). I wanted to get recommendations from you guys on which country I should potentially consider migrating to get a good amount of tech opportunities and preferably where Big Tech and startups alike are thriving. I wouldn't mind doing a language course as well for 6 months if I have finalized my decision and am not restricted to English speaking countries. And, just to clarify about the USA and Canada, I feel like these countries are slowly becoming over saturated and the USA is literally making the visa process harder and harder and it's pretty much impossible to settle in at least because of my country of origin. I've had a life long dream of going here but I feel like that ship has sailed sadly and decided to pivot to Europe. My main goals in terms of this migration are (Both Short and Long term) : 1. Acquire citizenship in around 5-7 years of my stay in the country. 2. Earn a good amount of money and lead a nice life. Please let me know if you need any clarity from my end and I'd highly appreciate any help I can get with navigating this seemingly complex topic. P.S. I know that my goals are unreasonable for a non-local of the EU but I'm willing to do the hard work and will have a strong foundation in the core tech competencies required to be successful in a hard tech role as well and do not mind very hard interviews as well. I pride myself in working very hard and I landed this job offer after years of accumulating tech skills through Uni on my own and I continuously learn and better myself everyday in the tech field and I honestly enjoy this field and definitely see myself doing this for life. P.P.S. I apologize if I have made any mistakes in this post. I'm new to this community. And, I thank everyone who comments on this post giving me a direction to go towards and I have time as well and this decision will not be rushed.