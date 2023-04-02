Traditional Software Engineer in an okay company or data engineer in top 3 banks

Hi,





I am a software engineer that has been laid off recently. I'm in the market and so far had 2 on-site interviews that seem very promissing. One is a typical Software Engineer in an EdTech company and the other one is Data Engineer in a very prestigueus investment bank. I really want to take the bank job and gradually move towards quant developing (given that I have a PhD in CS) but I'm not sure if data engineer will look like de-railing. On the other hand, I'm worried that I will get bored and I would want to come back to tech sector but data engineer will look strange.

Which one would you pick.