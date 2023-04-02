NewToGame in
Traditional Software Engineer in an okay company or data engineer in top 3 banks
Hi,
I am a software engineer that has been laid off recently. I'm in the market and so far had 2 on-site interviews that seem very promissing. One is a typical Software Engineer in an EdTech company and the other one is Data Engineer in a very prestigueus investment bank. I really want to take the bank job and gradually move towards quant developing (given that I have a PhD in CS) but I'm not sure if data engineer will look like de-railing. On the other hand, I'm worried that I will get bored and I would want to come back to tech sector but data engineer will look strange.
Which one would you pick.
That said, grass is always greener on the other side.
Investment banking open up more lucrative opportunities and comp structures in long run. You’ll open up opportunities to move within similar companies.