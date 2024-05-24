What are some great product design companies to aim for as a designer?

While FAANG companies were the dream job a few years ago, I have recently heard a different perspective from many designers. Nowadays, some senior-level designers describe working for these organizations as "selling your soul" and are no longer interested in joining them.





What are some companies that product designers now have on their wishlist to work for?





For me, the following aspects are important:

- The product itself: how well-crafted it is and the quality of the UX, with visible attention to detail.

- Team and culture: the ability to grow as a designer.

- The problems they are solving: are they interesting, or are they just another calendar app?

- Compensation