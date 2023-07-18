PMGeneralist in
Handicapped
I have been applying since May with no response other than others were selected. Do you think if you select "handicapped" on the application the company will pass? Why do they ask these questions in advance?
bringeeRecruiter
It's not going to have any impact on your application at all and, in fact, it's illegal to have that be a consideration on a job application. The reason companies ask for this information ahead of time is because the government requires them to under the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. It's literally just to collect data on applicant profiles. If you're concerned about it, just select the "Don't Wish to Disclose" option
1
PMGeneralistProgram Manager
Thanks for responding. It just seems to me, it should be asked at a later time when it might become more relevant for accommodation.
