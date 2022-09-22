Gene26453 in
Principal Database SA at Amazon AWS
I'm in the process of interviewing for a Principal Database SA at Amazon. Could anyone share the experiences they have at Amazon in this position and what to expect for the job itself?
4
1720
Jujf31oINUdSolution Architect
If you have experience with migrating legacy systems, sunsetting strategy, data archiving, etc, would be great to highlight since that may be a big part of the work
Gene26453Data Engineer at GoDaddy
Thanks for the response.
