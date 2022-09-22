Principal Database SA at Amazon AWS

Gene26453 in  
I'm in the process of interviewing for a Principal Database SA at Amazon. Could anyone share the experiences they have at Amazon in this position and what to expect for the job itself?
If you have experience with migrating legacy systems, sunsetting strategy, data archiving, etc, would be great to highlight since that may be a big part of the work
