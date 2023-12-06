My spouse got terminated during probation period.





My spouse joined an U.S based MNC's newest R&D centre that has opened in Ireland. Company started it's operations in Ireland just 6 months ago and my spouse was the 3rd employee they recruited. His contract says full-time, permanent having 6 months probation period. Unfortunately he was terminated at 5 months 10 days without any major reason - Termination letter mentions his qualities as a good team player, good professional ethics etc, but they've concerns with his performance.





My spouse has completed all the tasks assigned to him in the last 5 months though a couple of tasks spill over a sprint due to back and forth PR discussion comments. As he was new to an MNC, very process oriented, he accepts it's initially hard for him to ramp up. But he did his best. Even our 12 year old was asking him - What happened, dad? You're late sleeping these days; always learning. I was just shocked when he showed me his 11 certificates earned from Pluralsight for the courses he did in just 5 months. He was also asked to attend Hackerrank and he finished level 1 in it.





Our family was affected with Covid last month, and even while sick, he never took a sick leave to rest. He was under constant pressure to finish the tickets on time. Most of the weekends he worked and studied on his own.





All his hardwork and commitment went into vain when his manager gave him termination letter.





We're really shocked, unfortunately this is his second layoff this year - first on April from a tiny startup company where he worked for 2 years, but its director couldn't make ends meet this financial year and had to say goodbye to two of his employees (There were only 4 employees including the director) on April, but it's mentioned it's purely due to financial situations.





But this one is unimaginable. I'm wondering what's these corporate software companies expectations? Has no one ever slipped a task ticket to next sprint? We're now struggling to console my spouse. He's all heartbroken. I'm sure this is not his fault. We did apply for appeal email and there was an appeal hearing meeting just for process. And again one more confirmation letter of termination received - They just changed the term termination to dismissal....





What's wrong with these people???? Anyone had similar experiences ever? How did you manage? Any employee rights for probation employees?





Hi all,