Yahoo! Referral

Hello & Happy Saturday!
Recently applied to a product management role at Yahoo! & looking for someone who could refer me + speak on their experience at the company in general.
Thank you in advance!
SlabData Scientist
The Yahoo APM page has the LinkedIn’s of previous APMs; perhaps you can reach out to them and get their opinion on the role: https://yahooapms.com
PjewelsJProduct Manager at Yahoo
I was going to recommend this as well! There's no way to DM here but connect with the former program participants on LinkedIn and be sure to read this: https://www.linkedin.com/company/yahoo-apm-program/ Consider reaching out to Stan or Ajit! + https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7003803041732734977/ + https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6971165033959485440/
