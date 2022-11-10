BrooklynBroke in
Max Google Base Salaries
From looking at positions and linkedin research, below are the max base salaries for Google. It depends where you live, but let's assume it is Cali or NYC. This may help, but may not. Here are the max base salaries for the Software Engineer position.
L3 - 159k
L4 - 190k
L5 - 230k
L6 - 276k
L7 - 326k
1910
SquaresSoftware Engineer
This is why people are still trying to get into FAANG lol
1
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
Do you mean the base salary numbers?
