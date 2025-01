Max Google Base Salaries

From looking at positions and linkedin research, below are the max base salaries for Google. It depends where you live, but let's assume it is Cali or NYC. This may help, but may not. Here are the max base salaries for the Software Engineer position.

L3 - 159k

L4 - 190k

L5 - 230k

L6 - 276k

L7 - 326k