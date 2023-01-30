19g6vl2w4kaxq in  
Backend Software Engineer  

Looking for opportunity at Netflix

Hello everyone, I am Backend Software Engineer having more than 14 years of experience in Tech industry and currently I am looking for opportunity to work with Netflix. I am currently brushing up my DS & Algo knowledge along with system design topics. As a backend engineer what is the scope of opportunity with Netflix and what direction I should choose to clear the interview for Senior Software Engg at Netflix. Any guidance or suggestion would be really appriable. Thanks

There are rumors of layoffs. Nothing official but be prepared.  
There are rumors of layoffs. Nothing official but be prepared.
