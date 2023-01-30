19g6vl2w4kaxq in
Looking for opportunity at Netflix
Hello everyone, I am Backend Software Engineer having more than 14 years of experience in Tech industry and currently I am looking for opportunity to work with Netflix. I am currently brushing up my DS & Algo knowledge along with system design topics. As a backend engineer what is the scope of opportunity with Netflix and what direction I should choose to clear the interview for Senior Software Engg at Netflix. Any guidance or suggestion would be really appriable. Thanks
2
3711
Sort by:
19g6xl1woeslvEmbedded Systems Software Developer
There are rumors of layoffs. Nothing official but be prepared.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,431