Salary Expectation as a Data Scientist Intern
What should be the salary expectation of a data science intern at Walmart Bentonville campus
grantData Scientist
If you look under the Salary section of this website, you'll see a good number of listings for the Bentonville location. It doesn't look like any of them are intern level (which I would expect to be L1/L2), but it'll give you an idea of what the upper bound is. From a quick look filtering by YOE and filtering for the Bentonville office, the top end for a new data scientist looks to be around 100k base salary, and those are from a year ago. So, for an intern I would expect the equivalent of a ~80k, maybe plus or minus 10k, for base salary. It's unusual for interns to get stock options or more than a nominal sign-on bonus, so I wouldn't factor those into your expectations.
