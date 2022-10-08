BrooklynBroke in
Don't have Levels.fyi get acquired by Recruit Holdings
Indeed.com and Glassdoor were acquired by Recruit holdings. Glassdoor was acquired by them for 1.2 billion. This site is gaining a lot of stream and could be worth a lot; it is just my intuition. This site is no longer underground, but a lot of everyday people know about this site and it is no longer niche among software engineers. There is a lot of potential here.
refer61614Software Engineer
Definitely hear more people talking about levels. But what's wrong with them getting acquired?
cvn28Hygy3fProject Manager
I need 1.2 billion reasons why being acquired is a bad idea lol
