BrooklynBroke  
Business Analyst  

Don't have Levels.fyi get acquired by Recruit Holdings

Indeed.com and Glassdoor were acquired by Recruit holdings. Glassdoor was acquired by them for 1.2 billion. This site is gaining a lot of stream and could be worth a lot; it is just my intuition. This site is no longer underground, but a lot of everyday people know about this site and it is no longer niche among software engineers. There is a lot of potential here. 
refer61614  
Definitely hear more people talking about levels. But what's wrong with them getting acquired?
3
cvn28Hygy3f  
I need 1.2 billion reasons why being acquired is a bad idea lol
1

