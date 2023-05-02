SJabc2023 in
Looking to switch from Non Technical PgM to Technical
Hello
Have anyone used the interview kickstart website? Any thoughts/feedback? I would like to try their services to switch from Non-technical to a technical PgM role. If there are other services similar to interview kickstart that any of you have used, would love to hear about the same.
If there are specific certifications that have helped to get your foot in the door, please feel free to share.
Thank you.
4
1081
Sort by:
FlyinDroidTechnical Program Manager
I have used tryexponent and it was quite useful and comprehensive. It helped me secure a role at a faang company
2
SJabc2023Program Manager
Hi...Can I pm you?
About
Public
Technical Program Manager
Members
4,721