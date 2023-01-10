UA11 in
Machine Learning Intern @ Intuitive
Hello,
Does anybody know the interview process for an ML Intern at Intuitive Surgical? What sort of coding questions do they ask?
Any tips or advice will be appreciated.
Thanks!
ijijdsData Scientist
I don't know much about their interview questions specifically, but I've heard it may not be too much leetcode. I HAVE heard good things about the company generally, though, best of luck with the interview!
