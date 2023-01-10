UA11 in  
Data Science  

Machine Learning Intern @ Intuitive

Hello,

Does anybody know the interview process for an ML Intern at Intuitive Surgical? What sort of coding questions do they ask? 
Any tips or advice will be appreciated.
Thanks!

ijijdsData Scientist  
I don't know much about their interview questions specifically, but I've heard it may not be too much leetcode. I HAVE heard good things about the company generally, though, best of luck with the interview!
1

