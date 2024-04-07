Layoffs or strategic workforce replacement?

Layoffs have litered tech for the past few months, but there's something interesting going on. I actually doubt that these cuts are actually happening because of "we realized we have to make cuts for the operational efficiency of the business". Rather I'm quite sure these companies are just moving these jobs and broader organizations overseas to cheaper locations.





I think what we're witnessing is a great shift and transfer in engineering talent from the US to other parts of the world. Particularly India and Europe. I've noticed this with a lot of companies including Rippling, Microsoft, and Google where US departments are now being handed over to India and roles are slowly being cut over time from the US, while hiring increases overseas. Brand new departments are being spearheaded overseas with lots of open headcount and hiring. This may be the beginning early stages of a sweeping movement that could unseat the US for technical talent.



