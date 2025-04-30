okiebuddy in
What are the best tech companies in Cairo Egypt you would recommend?
therasSoftware Engineer a day ago
Depends on what you're looking for: If you're looking for brand-name recognition and stability, some solid options in Cairo include Microsoft, IBM, Dell Technologies, and Valeo. They all have a strong engineering presence and solid comp for the region. There’s also a growing startup scene — check out Swvl, Instabug, Vezeeta, and Trella. They offer a faster-paced environment and more ownership early on, especially if you’re looking to grow quickly. If you’re open to remote, a lot of engineers in Cairo work for companies like Toptal, GitLab, or even Upwork Enterprise clients. Remote gives you a shot at global salaries while staying local. Just make sure you’re comfortable with async work and time zone differences.
sphynxSoftware Engineer a day ago
Solid list: I'd add Fawry and Raya IT as well. Some well-known and established companies in the area
