Stuck with too much of the wrong experience

I've been looking for a new job as a SWE, and have 15 years of dev experience with C#, ASP.NET, and SQL with 8 years of management experience. But no cloud experience or modern front-end, such as React and Angular. I have acquired a certification in Azure, a certification from SystemsExpert.io, and taken a class on React and a class on Angular.





But I can't seem to even find an entry-level role where I can learn these technologies that doesn't already require that I have experience with them. The recruiters want to put me into a management role or a principal role but I fail the screening for knowledge of these technologies.





What is my next step? Would it be easier for me to get a manager position and just forget about the tech?





Thank you!