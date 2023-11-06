PressOn in
Stuck with too much of the wrong experience
I've been looking for a new job as a SWE, and have 15 years of dev experience with C#, ASP.NET, and SQL with 8 years of management experience. But no cloud experience or modern front-end, such as React and Angular. I have acquired a certification in Azure, a certification from SystemsExpert.io, and taken a class on React and a class on Angular.
But I can't seem to even find an entry-level role where I can learn these technologies that doesn't already require that I have experience with them. The recruiters want to put me into a management role or a principal role but I fail the screening for knowledge of these technologies.
What is my next step? Would it be easier for me to get a manager position and just forget about the tech?
Thank you!
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Hmm, that's a tough position to be in but yeah I would tend to think that if you aren't able to find a role that will let you get hands on experience with those technologies, it might be a good fit to try and find a pure management role and you might be able to get your hands into some light projects or get some exposure that way as well
