Have you been getting a raise recently?
I haven't gotten a raise for the last 18 months now. Also it seems like our company doesn't want to adjust salaries this year.
Is this normal? Btw, I'm in Germany.
ErnestoComputer Science
Could be the current state of the economy but personally I’d start interviewing. If your company isn’t willing to pay you more someone else will.
TBirdSoftware Engineer
That’s about the only way to get a raise in this economy. Get hired on somewhere else but don’t expect much of a raise after.
