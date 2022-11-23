Samb in
How to get interview calls from west coast companies
Hi all, I am into software development with 12+ years of experience mostly in application integration tools. Most of the clients i worked on are from east coast or mid west and the rate is very low. How do i get contract leads from west coast where the rate is higher?
SambSolution Architect
I work as consultant and after 2-3 vendors in between my rate comes down to very minimum as they all take their cut .
Also don’t forget that rates are adjusted for location. So if you’re thinking of west coast salary remotely it won’t work.
One thing I think we’ll all be seeing in 2022 and beyond is tons of salary corrections (down) across the board.