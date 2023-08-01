Blimp in
Career advice needed
I need some career advice. I have about 11 years of industry experience working in the software industry. Primarily in the software consulting field as part of the big-4.
Over the past 6 years I've been leading teams of various sizes and have been very successful in delivering the projects I led. My peers consider me as a strong tech lead and look up to me for advise and guidance. I am content from the work side but quite disappointed from the compensation side of things, as you can guess, consulting field has its limits.
I've been contemplating moving companies but feel that my years of experience has now become a deterring factor.
In most big companies I feel it seems tough to break into the senior positions. I guess internal promotions are the only preferred way to grt there. At the same time, I dont want to low ball and then spend years again proving my worth.
I've spent most of the last 6 years of my career designing systems from ground up, developing critical components (full stack development), leading teams - both on shore and off shore, working closely with clients during requirements gathering process, working in the capacity of a SME for multiple domains of the business.
How should I plan my future from here? feels like I have hit a road block/mental block.
Thanks in advance for your help!
22
7436
Sort by:
8
Blimp
Appreciate it! Thanks!
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,476
Usually, if you don't have the scope, you won't have the title.
I'm a person that doesn't care about the title but the compensation and WLB. So I got a senior compensation without the title, WLB that I want, and I can work my way up internally whenever I want.
That's my experience and 2 cents.