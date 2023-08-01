Career advice needed

I've been contemplating moving companies but feel that my years of experience has now become a deterring factor.

In most big companies I feel it seems tough to break into the senior positions. I guess internal promotions are the only preferred way to grt there. At the same time, I dont want to low ball and then spend years again proving my worth.

I've spent most of the last 6 years of my career designing systems from ground up, developing critical components (full stack development), leading teams - both on shore and off shore, working closely with clients during requirements gathering process, working in the capacity of a SME for multiple domains of the business.



How should I plan my future from here? feels like I have hit a road block/mental block.

Over the past 6 years I've been leading teams of various sizes and have been very successful in delivering the projects I led. My peers consider me as a strong tech lead and look up to me for advise and guidance. I am content from the work side but quite disappointed from the compensation side of things, as you can guess, consulting field has its limits.