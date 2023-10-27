My Manager has too little experience in my domain - How to have a great relationship?

I have joined my company with a somehow very niche skillset. During the years, I have been able to spread out the skills a bit, even though there was not much interest.





The manager that was assigned to me, normally had 0 knowledge in the domain, and not much time or drive to learn more. For some time I suffered and fought it, but as you can imagine, nothing good came out of it, besides hurting our relationship.





During the last year, I changed the approach, the company grew a lot, and now I will be leading my small team that will handle this part of the tech domain. And surprise, I will have a new higher manager, that also has very little knowledge on this.





Now, I want to have a great relationship with them, and would gladly help them to understand more if they want to, but I am not sure how to do that without looking disrespectful or cocky (people generally tend to perceive me a little like this, even though I try not to).





I am already concerned, because we have already participated in some meetings where I had to do all the talking, and I have the perception they felt a bit alienated. I have offered (very humbly ??) to explain everything in a separate call, but they said everything was good, and would reach out to me if they needed any help.





What are your experiences with this kind of situation? How would you navigate this?