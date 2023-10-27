gustavusadolphus in  
My Manager has too little experience in my domain - How to have a great relationship?

I have joined my company with a somehow very niche skillset. During the years, I have been able to spread out the skills a bit, even though there was not much interest.


The manager that was assigned to me, normally had 0 knowledge in the domain, and not much time or drive to learn more. For some time I suffered and fought it, but as you can imagine, nothing good came out of it, besides hurting our relationship.


During the last year, I changed the approach, the company grew a lot, and now I will be leading my small team that will handle this part of the tech domain. And surprise, I will have a new higher manager, that also has very little knowledge on this.


Now, I want to have a great relationship with them, and would gladly help them to understand more if they want to, but I am not sure how to do that without looking disrespectful or cocky (people generally tend to perceive me a little like this, even though I try not to).


I am already concerned, because we have already participated in some meetings where I had to do all the talking, and I have the perception they felt a bit alienated. I have offered (very humbly ??) to explain everything in a separate call, but they said everything was good, and would reach out to me if they needed any help.


What are your experiences with this kind of situation? How would you navigate this?

I've had plenty of managers who know less of the technical components of my role than I do, but that's not the point. The point is that a good manager should be helping you, as an individual contributor, to be able to do your job successfully. If you think that your manager isn't able to do that because they know less of your domain then you do, then you should probably look to find new work. That said, I would suggest trying to think about it in a different way, maybe like a partnership. You have the domain expertise and your manager has the management expertise. Try to partner with them to ensure that you have support from a management standpoint and you can handle all the individual contributor stuff. Whenever I ran into this in the past, I would always try to make sure that my managers could support me with facilitating projects, being the point person for our different stakeholders, helping me escalate if I had issues, etc. Basically all the manager stuff I didn't want to do so I could focus on just producing what I needed to produce. If you're finding that you need a manager who has more domain expertise then you, then it might be time to find a new job/manager.
Definitively, since the early years of my career, when I somehow stopped being a junior, I have not expected my managers to be more technical then me anymore. And I agree on the main tasks that a manager should handle. As a deeply technical person, I hope I will be able to execute them well in my new duty. I also am in a stage of my career that I don't need anybody to have more domain expertise than I have, even though it is always welcome, and I enjoy working with more knowledgeable people. What I need is my new manager to either get conversational about my domain or be comfortable about me leading ALL the technical aspects. Both is better, one is enough, none is bad, and that's what I am trying to handle.
