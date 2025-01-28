Would I survive transferring to a SDE position when I have no experience or internships?

After 6 years in college I graduated this past May with a B.S in Computer Science. I always got good grades and did well but the issue is I transferred schools more than once due to COVID.





The first school I went to was my state school that had a rigorous coding program. However when COVID hit I went to CC college to save money and then transferred out of state to a really small school because I wanted something new.





At my new school all the work for me was extremely easy and their CS program wasn't very tough at all. For example for my software engineer project I got as a senior at my new school that I had 3-4 months to work on was the exact same project I got back in CS 1 lab my freshmen year and was given two weeks to do. Because I was cruising through all my work I often got internships doing research with the school and they got me money to continue affording going to school out of state.





The downside to all this is my CS skills greatly diminished because I wasn't really learning nor did I have to learn anything new. Well I graduated and I am currently working at AWS and I'm thinking of transferring to a SDE position. I believe that I can study back up on my data structures and algorithms for a few months and quickly learn what I need to past the interview because I've always done well in my classes, but that doesn't mean I'll survive as a SDE in my head.





I spoke to friends who are software engineers at Microsoft and they told me to just leetcode, get the job, and worry about everything else later. I even had some SDEs at Amazon tell me the same thing. My issue is the market is tough right now and if I leave my job to transfer and I can't cut it then I have less than a year of experience in my current role and less than a year of experience as a SDE. I don't wanna screw myself





Do you guys agree? Just study, get the job, and worry about everything else later? I don't wanna be behind and be a terrible SDE because I didn't have the internships