Sell! Sell! Sell?

Hi folks - this is a question open to general public but I'm a PM, so looking for some PM focused discussions as well.





I'm good at the technical and (some) business aspects of my role (~2 years in). However, I don't have the natural tendency or inclination to 'sell' my work internally (xfunc team, mgr, skip level mgr) and externally (other teams and interviews).





I feel I have survived and thrived (to an extent) in my current job because it's a small team and everyone sees first hand the critical importance of my contributions. I work hard (and learning to work smarter but that's nowhere near achieved). Given a different environment (think big tech/larger, more organized teams than startups), I might not survive/thrive even to this level.





With that context established,





1. Is this an acquired skill (to 'sell' your work)? I guess it is. If so, can you share how you started and grew this skill? My team's small enough that my manager and my skip (CPO) basically didn't need to do this, so there's only so much I have been able to learn from their mentorship

2. Is this an absolute must-have to get into big tech and/or growing/well to do 'startups'?

3. My style of influence / arguing for a certain decision is very objective and data-driven currently. I am a story/passion person but this doesn't tend to come out in my job interactions - there might be some reservations around being expressive and taking that risk. Have you had experience with this, and what steps did you take?





Would appreciate hearing from everyone, and esp. folks who have had to struggle against their natural/status quo tendencies to learn to sell themselves or their work





Thanks in advance!