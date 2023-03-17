madscience in
More Google shenanigans - Cutting mat and medical leave for laid off employees
https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/17/google-nixes-paying-out-rest-of-medical-leave-for-laid-off-employees.html?__source=sharebar|linkedin&par=sharebar
Folks who got laid off while they were on maternity or medical leave found their benefits cut off immediately and that they will not be paid for already-approved leave.
Counter to Amazon who said they would pay the remainder of leave time in addition to severance packages.
OutroWrenTechnical Program Manager
I can't imagine the feeling of getting laid off while you're in the hospital with your newborn baby, but what makes it so much worse is thinking you might also get screwed out of your maternity leave time that was pre-approved. Thought this was especially telling: "In an email to CNBC, the group of laid-off workers said Pichai was showing much greater concern for the company’s effort to keep apace in the battle for artificial intelligence supremacy than it was for taking care of longtime staffers who were in need of help."
19g6vl1nq4mkgSoftware Engineer
This company has more cash than god. It’s despicable they need to penny pinch their employees out of these types of support.
