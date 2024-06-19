Selinde Tatum in
Best Route
I'm sure many others are wondering this .. what is the best route right now to get a job? Jobs that are high paying and entry level jobs are available? And what are the qualifications? Even if it's a masters, don't gate
MLE3760ML / AI
Entry level jobs are gonna be hard to get in any case. Best bet is doing internships and/or just getting a job (any that let's you program really). A few years of actual work experience will be the best career booster you can get.
Wileyman92Computer Science at University of Washington
Yeah, I've been trying for months now to get an entry level job. At first, I was being a bit picky, but now I'm realizing it's definitely a numbers game and getting your foot in the door at all is going to be the main key
