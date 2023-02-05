19g615l24515ci in
Best Tech Certs?
Hi everyone! I currently work in HR but am really interested in the tech space but don't want to go through more schooling. To be frank i have zero tech experince. Would appreciate any advice on best ways to learn (courses, certs, etc) to be able to break into the industry. Thanks!
2
1239
Sort by:
19g616l0lmwvo9Computer Science at Johns Hopkins University
Tech is a huge…..you have to be specific.what do you enjoy doing ? What job do you see yourself doing?
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,431