Mixpanel virtual onsite interview
Anyone do this recently? I have the onsite soon.. what did they ask in work experience round?
3
2199
GunplaMaster
I interviewed with them a few years back, so it may not be totally up to date but I remember like 3 coding rounds, 1 design round, and 1 career/culture round. Don't remember much of the technical stuff, but I remember them digging pretty deep into my resume, asking strengths/weaknesses, pretty basic stuff
texastoast
Strengths/weaknesses of the projects specifically or just strengths/weaknesses of you?
