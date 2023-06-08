Networking(?!?)





I'm trying to connect with people to form mutually beneficial professional relationships, so I'd love to chat with anyone and everyone that's interested!





I have some experience as a developer through various student groups that I'm a member/leader of, and am about to start my first SWE internship in less than a week. When I first decided to pursue becoming a dev, connecting to people in my current position was invaluable for things like resume feedback and advice. Thus, I'd love to be that person for anyone that wants it! And if there's anyone currently in industry that would be open to chatting that would be awesome too!





for anyone that wants to connect with me Here is my LinkedIn





-Edit-

Hi, Im a rising junior studying Computer Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle.