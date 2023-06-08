Networking(?!?)

java in
Hi, Im a rising junior studying Computer Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle.
I'm trying to connect with people to form mutually beneficial professional relationships, so I'd love to chat with anyone and everyone that's interested!
I have some experience as a developer through various student groups that I'm a member/leader of, and am about to start my first SWE internship in less than a week. When I first decided to pursue becoming a dev, connecting to people in my current position was invaluable for things like resume feedback and advice. Thus, I'd love to be that person for anyone that wants it! And if there's anyone currently in industry that would be open to chatting that would be awesome too!
Here is my LinkedIn for anyone that wants to connect with me
LSeungGiSoftware Engineer
How do you like UW? I'm still in high school, but I'm considering applying there
there is a ton I can say about the school overall and feel free to message me if you want a more in-depth answer.
In short, it has a great CS/CE program (as well as many others) and is a really good place to be if you are at all interested in research. The social atmosphere can be a little lacking, but it’s nothing that you can’t get around by simply going out of your way to make friends.
It’s decently well respected in terms of industry and many companies recruit directly from UW, so you probably won’t have too hard of a time finding internships/jobs.
