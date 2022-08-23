If you’re a boot camp grad in the DC area, Yext is hiring

Yext is hiring now! Check out this great Software Engineer role.

Requisition ID: 4289 The Consulting Group works with Yext’s largest clients to deliver highly customized and integrated products! Our team includes Project Management, Creative, and Software Engineering resources that work together to deliver end-to-end solutions. We take pride in our ability to tackle a wide breadth and depth of challenges and keep pace with the ever-changing needs of our clients. We are looking for Consulting Software Engineers to help us build custom web and backend solutions for our enterprise clients. Our team features a Scrum development process with one-week sprints, peer code reviews and individual ownership of projects from kickoff to delivery. You will work alongside engineers from the top universities and tech companies in the world, hands-on with the code from day one. What You'll Do Build, modify and maintain web applications with HTML/CSS/Javascript, ensuring compatibility across multiple browsers and platforms Advise engineering & business stakeholders on best practices, compatibility issues and tradeoffs Augment development tooling to improve software quality, iteration speed, and maintainability using modern technologies like Grunt, Webpack, SASS, and more Bridge the gap between engineering and product, working equally well with Designers and Project Management Write clean, tested, and well-structured code What You Have BS or above in Computer Science, a related field, or similar college level education Comfortable with a variety of frontend technologies: HTML, CSS, and JavaScript Ability to easily move between backend and frontend technologies Openness to new technologies and creative solutions Comfortable working within a fast-paced high growth startup environment Bonus Points Familiarity with node.js, Go and Java Contribution to open source projects 1-3 years of relevant software engineering experience

yext.rolepoint.com