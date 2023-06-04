Vibhanshu in
Why is the email required when you mark your profile as employed ?
Like whats the logic, sometimes the email is supposed to be confidential, some people just dont want to provide it ! I cannot mark my profile correctly because of this -__-
4
3282
Hpham3Software Engineer
Most likely to guarantee the authenticity of the interactions on here. It's very easy for someone to pretend to be a Google employee and spew nonsensical information on it without receiving any repercussion
9
JackieDaytonaSoftware Engineer
Yeah, it's for verification. If you're worried about your work email being monitored, you might not want to fill it in, as you will get a message for the verification.
Verifying gives you access to a reserved discussion area for people who work at the same company. That's all you're really missing if you don't, as far as I know.

3
