JobExpert7 in
Deciding between offers
Age 25-35 single, US
Currently have 3 offers and stuck in deciding which one to accept.
- Mid size tech company, remote, mid level position, seams good wlb, fair 401k, excellent Healthcare, unlimited pto, TC 130k (i will try to negotiate)
- Small tech consultant company, remote, senior position, consultant wlb, no 401k, fair Healthcare, 15 days vacation, 155k base + up to 15k hourly commission + undefined bonus
- Big semi-tech company (oil+tech), hybrid, mid position, great 401k, good Healthcare, challenging new tech, possible bad wlb, good Healthcare, 140k + 10% bonus
I am looking for a good wlb and good tc, am flexible regarding remote/hybrid.
Personally will try to negotiate the first offer up and then decide.
What could be a good compromise to negotiate on the first offer compared to the others in terms of tc?
Could you share any exp working on a small consulting firm?
Which one would you choose and why?
Small consulting firm
Cloud Engineer
Us
Total per year
$170K
Level
Senior
Base
$155K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
9
6339
Sort by:
8
ulyssesSoftware Engineer
Any advice on how you approached negotiation? Congrats on the offers!
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482
I negotiated an offer of 150k with the #1 company and going through with that.
Thanks everyone for the advices!