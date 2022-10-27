Deciding between offers

Age 25-35 single, US

Currently have 3 offers and stuck in deciding which one to accept.





Mid size tech company, remote, mid level position, seams good wlb, fair 401k, excellent Healthcare, unlimited pto, TC 130k (i will try to negotiate) Small tech consultant company, remote, senior position, consultant wlb, no 401k, fair Healthcare, 15 days vacation, 155k base + up to 15k hourly commission + undefined bonus Big semi-tech company (oil+tech), hybrid, mid position, great 401k, good Healthcare, challenging new tech, possible bad wlb, good Healthcare, 140k + 10% bonus





I am looking for a good wlb and good tc, am flexible regarding remote/hybrid.

Personally will try to negotiate the first offer up and then decide.





What could be a good compromise to negotiate on the first offer compared to the others in terms of tc?





Could you share any exp working on a small consulting firm?





Which one would you choose and why?