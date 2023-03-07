Jelp in
Im learning where to start, help?
I dont know where to start when coding and I know nothing about it, but i think its really cool and I really want to learn. I just dont know if i need to install spicific things to start coding, and google isnt helping much. If you guys could spare some advice it would be greatly apreciated. Im not sure if theres any reprocution about lying to talk to Professionals, but ima risk it.
wittywaters
I know unity can be used for VR project. A quick search and I found this class https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-c-coding-with-unity-for-virtual-reality-projects/
