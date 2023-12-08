diskgolfer in
Spotify CFO out after mass layoffs
https://variety.com/2023/music/news/spotify-cfo-paul-vogel-exits-1235827992/
Can't say I'm super surprised here with how seemingly oddly managed the Spotify finances were.
aoachoaTechnical Program Manager
Yeah their full send investment into podcasts was a disaster, it's no wonder they're looking for something fresh. Will be interesting to see what route they go and how that might change things up.
