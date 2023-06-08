waverider in
L1 to L2 with a job switch
I was wondering, as someone who has 1 YOE, can I directly apply for SDE2 roles in the industry?
Has anyone been through something similar and been low balled or had a bad experience?
What kind of skills and experience do I need on paper + demonstrate in the interviews to portray I am fit to be an SDE2?
Is there a possibility they give you the title but put you in the lowest salary band for SDE2?
Open to hearing any thoughts and happy to answer follow ups :)
I currently work in a fintech startup based out of Bengaluru.
bringeeRecruiter
Typically, if you pass the SDE2 interview, they'll likely start your offer in the middle of the salary band, regardless of your experience. It's possible to apply, but with only 1 YOE, it could be a tough sell. Usually I look for 2-3 YOE or more for an SDE2
waveriderSoftware Engineer
This was very helpful, thanks!
