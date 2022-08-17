io io in  
Self Taught Or Degree

Got too much time on my hands how many of you are self taught/ have no degree and how many of you have degrees and how long you been working in the field?

MunkersSolution Architect  
Currently a cloud architect

Self taught, no degree. Had some certs but currently all expired.
10yr data center exp
5yr cloud exp
