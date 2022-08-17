io io in
Self Taught Or Degree
Got too much time on my hands how many of you are self taught/ have no degree and how many of you have degrees and how long you been working in the field?
8
712
Sort by:
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482
Got too much time on my hands how many of you are self taught/ have no degree and how many of you have degrees and how long you been working in the field?
Self taught, no degree. Had some certs but currently all expired.
10yr data center exp
5yr cloud exp