USA Relocation
Hi fellas, i would like to hear your opinion about my upcoming relocation to the US.
I am software engineer with 8 years of exp. In the last 5 years mainly in managarial roles: technical pm and today as tech lead with a team of 3 - 6 devs. The companies I worked with were usually startups and one enterprise.
Me and my family are about to relocate to the New York in three months from Israel. I have been wondering how difficult would it be to land offers in todays market for candidates as myself. Where I live today there is still high demand and opportunities although the market is though.
My goal is to work for a second tier startup like block, stripe, instacart. And my expectation for TC is minimum 250K. Does it sound reasonable? How difficult is the market right now for experienced devs?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I think with 8 YOE, an expectation of $250k TC is definitely reasonable, could potentially go higher too. The job market right now is tough though, the huge amount of tech layoffs seemed to affect US workers moreso than other countries, so there's a lot of competition going right now.
