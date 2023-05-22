USA Relocation

Hi fellas, i would like to hear your opinion about my upcoming relocation to the US.





I am software engineer with 8 years of exp. In the last 5 years mainly in managarial roles: technical pm and today as tech lead with a team of 3 - 6 devs. The companies I worked with were usually startups and one enterprise.





Me and my family are about to relocate to the New York in three months from Israel. I have been wondering how difficult would it be to land offers in todays market for candidates as myself. Where I live today there is still high demand and opportunities although the market is though.





My goal is to work for a second tier startup like block, stripe, instacart. And my expectation for TC is minimum 250K. Does it sound reasonable? How difficult is the market right now for experienced devs?







