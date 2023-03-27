Weezsus1 in
First year college student looking for finance internship
I am a first year at a college in north california who has been struggling to find an internship for this summer. Out of my roughly 80 applications/follow ups I recieved one screening and even then I was deemed to young. Any advice?
4
1690
Sort by:
Calculatron99Financial Analyst
Interesting, did they explicitly say you were too young? Seems like discriminatory feedback. I'd focus on your resume and see if maybe there are some areas there which could be improved. Use it to highlight different projects and work you've done, even if it's not an 'official' job.
Weezsus1
Didnt outwardly say “your too young” they said something pertaining to hiring sophomores and above generally-what kind of projects do you mean?
1
About
Public
Finance
Members
6,538