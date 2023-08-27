kretem45 in
Am I a sucker? Cloud engineer 🇩🇪, 60k, 4yoe
Position: Cloud/DevOps Engineer in Germany
Comp: 60k EUR a year (that includes annual bonus)
Profile: 2 years at the company, 4 years of experience in the cloud, 7 years of experience in IT/Software Dev, MEng
Responsibilities include on-call every three weeks.
The last sentence is probably the best option, thanks a lot :D
I'd say there is still quite some room for improvement, especially after 2 years with the same company, but in my experience, 60k/year for a mid-level engineer is quite common, so no, you are not exactly a sucker.
Don't let the doubt crush you though, take a couple of interviews and see what you can get in the market.