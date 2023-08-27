kretem45 in  
DevOps  

Am I a sucker? Cloud engineer 🇩🇪, 60k, 4yoe

Position: Cloud/DevOps Engineer in Germany

Comp: 60k EUR a year (that includes annual bonus)

Profile: 2 years at the company, 4 years of experience in the cloud, 7 years of experience in IT/Software Dev, MEng

Responsibilities include on-call every three weeks.

gustavusadolphus  
Depends on a couple of factors. Is this your starting salary with the current company? Did you have to relocate to Germany for this position? Are you living in a location with reasonable col? Is this some very early startup with no money, or some kind off German company where IT is not close to the core business?

I'd say there is still quite some room for improvement, especially after 2 years with the same company, but in my experience, 60k/year for a mid-level engineer is quite common, so no, you are not exactly a sucker.

Don't let the doubt crush you though, take a couple of interviews and see what you can get in the market.
kretem45  
The last sentence is probably the best option, thanks a lot :D
